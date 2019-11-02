Turkey Trot Parking lot party in place of annual run

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County food pantry is making the most of their weekend. Last week’s annual “Turkey Trot” run was canceled due to the threat of storms.

Today organizers with Prodisee Pantry are having a “Turkey Trot Parking Lot Party” to make up for the lost event. According to the event page “Turkey Trotters, volunteers, sponsors and families are invited to come by Prodisee Pantry and PARTY. We will have fun with booths, door prize drawings and more! Dress up in your Turkey Trot costumes that have been planned since last year’s event or wear your Turkey Trot t-shirt.” They’ll also pack Thanksgiving food packages at 9. The parking lot party starts at 10.

