Turkey Trot 2021 for Prodisee Pantry happening Saturday

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a good day for a run on the Eastern Shore. Today is the annual Turkey Trot for the Prodisee Pantry. The 5K Race starts at 8 a.m. with the One-Mile Fun Run beginning at 9 a.m. The family-friendly festival will trot from 8-10:30 a.m. at City Hall in Daphne. The certified course runs through Old Towne Daphne.

Executive Director Deann Servos says the money raised will help them fund Thanksgiving dinners for families in need in Baldwin County. It’s the first open-air event in two years for the Prodisee Pantry.

