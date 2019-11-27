Turkey Take-Out celebrates 10th year with added bonus

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — More than 300 turkeys are almost ready for the big day.

This year volunteers are cooking in Foley and a new location in Gulf Shores all with the same purpose that’s more than just a meal according to volunteer Jessica Lawson. “It’s hope and it’s love and it’s to show someone else in your community sees you and sees your need and wants to help you.”

Along with the turkey and all the fixings. Families will receive a week’s worth of groceries and this year, something that could actually save their lives. “One of my staff suggested we partner with Turkey Take Out and make sure each family also gets a working smoke alarm,” says Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby. “Obviously we figure those that are in need of a meal for Thanksgiving are most likely in need of a working smoke alarm.”

Also included, a helping hand with installation. “Reach out to us,” says Darby. “If we can help them just with placement and they can install them great but if not, we’ll actually go to that residence and make sure it’s installed properly.”

For ten years “Turkey Take-Out” has been delivering meals, groceries and fellowship for families in South Baldwin County. It’s become a grateful tradition for those who give and those who receive.