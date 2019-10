DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Rich’s Car Wash is hosting the Tunnel of Terror again this year in Daphne.

The cost of going through the Tunnel of Terror is $20/car, or $10/club members.

The Tunnel of Terror is held October 25 through October 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

No limit on riders, no guarantees on riding away nightmare-free, they say.

Watch WKRG’s Brianna Hollis as she went through last year’s Tunnel of Terror.