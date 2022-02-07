SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The new Stonebridge Elementary School in Spanish Fort is almost ready for faculty and students. Monday Misty Wilkinson was named the schools’s new principal, but she’s no stranger to the Baldwin County Public School System. Wilkinson spent the last 8 years as the principal of Loxley Elementary School.

Superintendent Eddie Tyler is scheduled to meet with parents Tuesday night to discuss the rapid growth in Spanish Fort and the changes that are coming later this year for elementary school students in the city.

“When families are moving in they’re not moving in with a lot of juniors and seniors. They’re moving in with elementary age and that just fills up our schools. So, we have to look at the growth. We’re always looking at the growth patterns,” said Tyler.

Tuesday night school officials will introduce their plans for the nearly 1700 elementary school students in Spanish Fort. Stonebridge Elementary should be ready for classes in the fall.

“We have a plan. We will present that plan to the public. The plan is already there. We will let them know where their children will be attending school for August 2022,” he continued.

The meeting will take place at Rockwell Elementary School starting at 6 p.m. The city currently has two elementary schools, Spanish Fort and Rockwell. Tuesday’s redistricting meeting will highlight the impacts to these campuses and explain why these changes are necessary.

“It’s so rapid it’s hard for us to keep up,” continued Tyler.

In the meantime Principal Wilkinson says she’s excited to welcome new students to the Stonebridge campus later this year.

“I also enjoy the planning and organizing aspect and I am looking forward to seeing the school community take shape. I am humbled that I am a part of this wonderful opportunity,” said Wilkinson in a statement Monday.