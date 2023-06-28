ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville was in Orange Beach Wednesday afternoon for a meet and greet with local leaders.

State lawmakers, local mayors, law enforcement and other dignitaries from around the county listened as Tuberville gave them what he called “the lay of the land of what’s going on in D.C.”

But in Washington, the Senator has been taking some flack from the White House after tweeting his congratulations on the passage of a one trillion dollar infrastructure and jobs bill he voted against.

The bill will send $1.4 billion to Alabama to expand broadband coverage. “It sounds great that we’re getting over a billion dollars for fiber that’s not enough, that’s not enough and if we are going spend all this money let’s put it here in this country. A lot of that money that was passed in that same bill is not going to stay in this country,” said Tuberville.

He admits it’s a good start but will not be enough to cover all the rural areas.

U. S. Senator Tommy Tubervile, speaking in Orange Beach Wednesday.

The Senator also grabbed national headlines this week. For the last five months, he has blocked military promotions as a member of the Armed Services Committee in protest of the Pentagon’s abortion policy.

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, states have been able to vote the abortion issue up or down. He says that is not happening on the federal level. Instead, they are trying to get abortions paid for by the taxpayers to every form of federal government. He says the White House has “dictated” the law that is supposed to go through the representatives in Congress.

In the meantime, more than 200 military promotions are on hold and Tuberville’s actions could delay the confirmation of President Biden’s pick for Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“I have had a ten-minute conversation with the Secretary of Defense and zero conversation from the White House so if they think this is real important what they’re doing and I’m really hurting readiness you’d think they would call me and say Coach could you come visit with us we’d like to work this out zero communications.”

He tells News 5 he is standing up to the “so-called dictatorship” of the White House.