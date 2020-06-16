Trump visit to Mobile not certain, Tuberville hopeful

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Word of a presidential visit at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile in support of Tommy Tuberville’s senate campaign leaked Monday. “That was news to me yesterday,” said Tuberville while in Orange Beach Tuesday. “Now, I hope we are on that list, but I would hope they would call and tell me if they are going to do that.”

The former coach, in Orange Beach to meet with community leaders, says he speaks with the President every week or two and nothing has been mentioned. “I’d love for him to come. I don’t know if it would help me win this. I think we’ve got a great shot anyway.”

If it does happen, it would have to take place in the next four weeks. On July 14, Tuberville goes head-to-head with Jeff Sessions to see who will face Sen. Doug Jones in November.

“I know he’s made his position clear, but the people of Alabama have a responsibility and duty to determine who they have confidence in.” Jeff Sessions believes Tuberville’s lack of experience could hurt the state. “It would be tragic if we send a potted plant or any empty suit to Washington that can’t speak out at this time of turmoil and crisis.”

Tuberville says he’s not a politician and that’s okay. “I’m not a swamp guy, I’m not doing this for money. My salary is going to the veterans of this state. I want to help.”

Polls showed Tuberville with a double-digit lead after the primary. More recent polls have shown that lead shrinking.

