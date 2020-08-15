Trump supporters plan another boat parade Saturday

Baldwin County
Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama conservatives are hitting the water once again for President Donald Trump. A group called “Turn Alabama RED” is hosting a boat parade supporting the President and Republican Senate Candidate Tommy Tuberville.

According to Facebook Event post, the parade starts at 1 at Sportsman Marina in Orange Beach. They ask boaters to arrive at 12:30. This boat parade follows a number of pro-Trump boat parades this summer, including parades in Orange Beach and Escambia County Florida. Several boat parades were held around the country on Donald Trump’s birthday in June.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories