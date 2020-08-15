Trump supporters plan another boat parade Saturday

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama conservatives are hitting the water once again for President Donald Trump. A group called “Turn Alabama RED” is hosting a boat parade supporting the President and Republican Senate Candidate Tommy Tuberville.

According to Facebook Event post, the parade starts at 1 at Sportsman Marina in Orange Beach. They ask boaters to arrive at 12:30. This boat parade follows a number of pro-Trump boat parades this summer, including parades in Orange Beach and Escambia County Florida. Several boat parades were held around the country on Donald Trump’s birthday in June.