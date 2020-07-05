Trump Boat Parade held in Orange Beach

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) -- Alabama voters are 11 days away from a runoff election for the Republican nomination for US Senate. Former Attorney General and US Senator Jeff Sessions made a campaign stop in Magnolia Springs during their 4th of July parade. Sessions says the US response to the Coronavirus pandemic is going relatively well compared to other nations with a higher per-capita death rate.

"We are seeing more cases deaths haven’t surged much, we’re treating better and we’re getting close to the vaccine which is why people really need to be careful because if we can get through this until we get the vaccine that would be the thing to do," said Senate candidate Jeff Sessions. Sessions argues he’s the Republican candidate who’s hitting the pavement earning votes. Jeff Sessions is trying to fend off political newcomer Tommy Tuberville in the GOP runoff. The winner faces incumbent Democratic Senator Doug Jones in November.