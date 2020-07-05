Trump Boat Parade held in Orange Beach

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A boat parade was held in Orange Beach Sunday afternoon for President Trump.

The parade was in the Perdido Pass area where more than 8000 people were reported to have joined. Pensacola and Dauphin Island brought its boats to join in on the parade as well.

Here’s video of the event, sound is not included:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories