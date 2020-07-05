Trump Boat Parade held in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A boat parade was held in Orange Beach Sunday afternoon for President Trump.
The parade was in the Perdido Pass area where more than 8000 people were reported to have joined. Pensacola and Dauphin Island brought its boats to join in on the parade as well.
Here’s video of the event, sound is not included:
