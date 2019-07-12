Tropical Storm Barry washes boat on shore in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Anytime there is a tropical anything along the Alabama Gulf Coast, there is always the possibility of something interesting washing ashore. “First we thought maybe it was an old plane and the closer we got we realized it was a boat,” says Cara Swillinger vacationing from Ohio.

The boat, or at least what was left of it, in three pieces. The curious and the concerned, eager to check it out.

“The power of water is just amazing.” Clearly, the “Irish Mist” has seen better days.

Shortly after noon crews with the city of Gulf Shores made quick work of clearing it from the beach, collecting it all and later carting it away on a trailer.

As the surf continues to build, “Now 10 to 12-foot waves coming in here,” says Mark Dickey. “The power of the water to bring a boat in is incredible.”

Who knows what else Tropical Storm Barry will send this way.