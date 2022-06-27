FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The much-anticipated opening of that giant indoor water park at Owa in Foley has been delayed but, not for long.

Construction has been underway for two years. Some minor delays are being blamed for the debut of Tropic Falls Indoor Water Park to be put on hold for just a while longer.

“We have a couple more details to work out but we are going to be open on Wednesday at 10 a.m.,” said Owa spokesperson Kristen Hellmich.

Splashing into summer is just for a few right now as the final test runs are made on several slides that wind inside and outside the building. There is a lazy river jammed with inner tubes just waiting for patrons and a mega-splash pad waiting to dump water on the unsuspecting.

“We are just slightly delayed but it is very critical for us to make sure we have the quality on point for what this multi-million dollar expansion is,” said Hellmich.

When the doors do open it will be something to see with 1,800 glass panels, almost a million color-changing lights, a retail store, restaurant and bar.

The cost of admission is $69.99 which gets you into the theme park and water park.

Phase two of the expansion continues with a wave pool. A giant movie screen and tiki bar are under construction beside the water park. It is expected to open later this summer.