FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – It may look and sound like the beach, but it’s actually seven miles north in Foley.

“It’s certainly something that you can make a day or several days out of a trip,” said Kristin Hellmich, Director of Strategy and Media Communications for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

Tropic Falls at OWA cutt the ribbon Friday to their newest attraction, a wave pool and surf simulator next to the indoor waterpark.

“We are just getting started. We have 540 acres here and the best is yet to come,” Hellmich explained.

Foley is experiencing tremendous growth over the last 3 years and Mayor Ralph Hellmich says investments like this set the city up for success as they look to attract more business and visitors to south Baldwin County.

“We’re working very hard to make sure we’re getting good growth, because sometimes growth can be bad if it’s not handled right. Our challenge is to make sure we’re able to move people around and we’re working really hard on that,” said Mayor Hellmich.

At the state level predictions are good for a profitable summer in south Alabama. The state’s tourism director, Lee Sentell, is in town Friday touring the waterpark and getting a firsthand look at one of the area’s newest developments.

“Of 20 people I talked to yesterday not one was from Alabama. A lot of people were from New Orleans, people from Ohio and I was curious how they found out about it. They’re hearing a lot of word of mouth,” Sentell said.

A 190 lot luxury RV Park will open at OWA this summer. We’re told additional hotels could be added on site within the next few years.