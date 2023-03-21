FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Tropic Falls at OWA Parks & Resort in Foley announced final additions to the water park. Those include a wave pool and a surfing simulator.

The Back Water Bay wave pool is 30,000 square feet and the “Coastal Curl” surfing simulator allows visitors to “experience the thrill of surfing without even leaving the park.”

The “Coastal Curl” uses a “constant flow of water to simulate oceans waves,” and you can ride the waves on a bodyboard or a stand-up board.

“In addition to the rides and attractions, the water park at OWA also features several amenities to make visitors’ experiences more comfortable and convenient,” reads the release. “These include locker rentals, cabana rentals, and food and beverage options.”

The two new rides will be next to the indoor waterpark and will open Friday, March 24.