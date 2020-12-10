Troopers on scene of overturned 18-wheeler truck

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Troopers are working to remove an overturned 18-wheeler truck from the roadway on AL 59 WB exit ramp at I-10.
At this time, left lanes are blocked.
