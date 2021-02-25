Tribute at BCHS baseball game for teen who died in crash

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ty Drinkard was the “spark plug” of the Baldwin County High School Tigers, according to Head Coach Kyle Hunter.

Drinkard was one of three teens killed in a crash in the Whitehouse Fork community in June 2020.

“Been hard for us coming back out,” said Coach Hunter. “There’s a lot of good memories and bad memories that come out that you have to overcome the adversity of that. And that’s one of those things we talk to daily with the guys, and they’ve really done a good job the last month coming together through it.”

At Thursday’s game, Drinkard held an honorary spot in the starting lineup. The Tigers played the first pitch with an empty spot in center field.

“Use the first pitch as a celebration, not a memorial for him. So we can continue to move on,” Hunter said.

Memorial scholarships have been created for both Drinkard and Blayne Shackelford — another Baldwin County High School student who died in the crash.