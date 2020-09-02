Trial date set for Spanish Fort mayor accused of slapping former employee

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The trial for Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan, accused of slapping former employee, is set for October 13th at 9:00 AM.

A video allegedly showing the mayor slap the city’s former magistrate leaked on social media last month.

The video has been at the center of an investigation since last October when the alleged incident took place inside city hall. Since then, the employee, Lyndsey Cooper, was fired for insubordination. Her attorney, Edward Smith, said he believed the firing was out of retaliation for Cooper filing a criminal complaint against the mayor.

