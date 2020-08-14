Trees to be replaced on Section Street from Morphy to Oak Monday

Unedited press release from Fairhope Alabama
FAIRHOPE, Alabama — The City of Fairhope’s Horticulture Department will begin changing out
trees on Section Street from Morphy to Oak on Monday, August 17.
This two-week task will take place overnight as crews work to replace 55 trees that have
reached the end of their life cycle in their current position. Crews expect to remove and replace
an average of six trees each night, which includes removing the old tree, planting the new tree,
re-establishing electrical connections, restoring pavers and replacing landscaping. At no time
during the business day will the streetscape be in a state of disrepair.
The tree being planted is the Chinese Pistache, a heat-tolerant variety that grows in an oval,
rounded and spreading shape. At maturity, these trees will reach a height of 25-35 feet and a
spread of 25-35 feet.
Historically, the trees on this route have been replaced every 10-15 years depending on the
variety that has been planted.
