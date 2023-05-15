FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Fairhope will begin removing, or trimming, trees on city right-of-ways that are currently interfering with infrastructure and power lines.

“We want to reassure our residents that we value trees which is why we’re committed to replacing each tree we have to remove and adding additional trees,” read a post on the city’s Facebook page Monday.

The City of Fairhope is using a certified arborist and collaborating with the Fairhope Tree Committee during the process to ensure the task is carried out properly. If you have any questions about the upcoming project you’re asked to call Horticulture Supervisor Jamie Rollins at 251-928-8003.