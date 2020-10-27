Tree hanging above iconic Fairhope Tiki Bar removed ahead of Zeta

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews have removed a tree that’s been threatening to crush a local landmark.
According to a Facebook post, the tree had been leaning over the American Legion’s Tiki Bar in Fairhope since Hurricane Sally.
The tree was removed as a precaution ahead of Zeta.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/FairhopeNow/permalink/932367187170473/
LATEST POSTS:
- Mobile declares local state of emergency ahead of Zeta
- Six National Guardsmen arrested in shooting death of farmer’s wife
- Mobile County deputies work to locate missing man last seen on Friday
- Governor Ivey issues state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta
- City of Gulf Shores declares Local State of Emergency, calls for visitors to evacuate