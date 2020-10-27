Tree hanging above iconic Fairhope Tiki Bar removed ahead of Zeta

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews have removed a tree that’s been threatening to crush a local landmark.

According to a Facebook post, the tree had been leaning over the American Legion’s Tiki Bar in Fairhope since Hurricane Sally.

The tree was removed as a precaution ahead of Zeta.

