Tree giveaway in Bay Minette Feb. 22

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The former Lyft driver fired after a passenger accused him of pleasuring himself during a ride was found guilty of indecent exposure in Foley Municipal Court Tuesday.

The judge sentenced 66-year-old John Robertson to 180 days in jail. However, he'll remain free for the time being while he appeals to circuit court.

Robertson claimed the movement the passenger saw in the ride back in November was actually him rubbing his thigh because he says he suffers from degenerative joint disease.

