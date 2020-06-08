DAPHNE, Ala (WKRG) — A tree crashed through the roof of a home in Daphne Sunday afternoon.
The homeowner sent these photos to WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown during coverage of Tropical Storm Cristobal.
The home is located on Lancaster Circle in Lake Forest.
Even though the damage is significant, no one was injured.
LATEST STORIES:
- BMPD: ALEA issues Missing and Endangered Person Alert for 81-year-old man, needs help locating his whereabouts
- Tree crashes through roof during Tropical Storm Cristobal
- Elmer Fudd to no longer have rifle in new ‘Looney Tunes’ cartoons
- Best friends who asked people to ‘relax and have a beer,’ get a call from Brad Paisley
- 97-percent of Alabama COVID-19 deaths are 50 or older