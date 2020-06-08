Tree crashes through roof during Tropical Storm Cristobal

Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala (WKRG) — A tree crashed through the roof of a home in Daphne Sunday afternoon.

The homeowner sent these photos to WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown during coverage of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

The home is located on Lancaster Circle in Lake Forest.

Even though the damage is significant, no one was injured.

