FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s not the news the Fairhope Public Works department wants to deliver to its customers this week, but there’s no way around it.

“We’re having breakdowns due to age. Then the challenge comes to repair the break down we run into the supply chain issue getting the parts to fix the truck,” said Public Works Director Richard Johnson.

Two city-owned public works trucks are out of service, in the shop for repairs and that’s making trash and debris pickup difficult.

“At one point in time we started this month down to one truck out of four that was operational,” said Johnson.

To make matters worse Johnson says two additional trucks were ordered 14 months ago, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic and shortages across the country, the city is still in limbo waiting for those trucks to be delivered.

“We’re working weekends. We’re working and we’re working hard to keep our trucks that we’ve got running and getting them back online,” he added.

The issues are putting a strain on workers while the wait continues. The city is asking customers to stay patient. They’re hoping to have another truck out of the shop by Friday, but until all four trucks are operating and the additional trucks are delivered pickup times may vary and debris may have to stay curbside a little longer.

“If your day is Tuesday and you put it out there on Monday evening this month it may not get picked up exactly on that day,” Johnson said.

As of this week the city says they’re told the new trucks should arrive in February.