UPDATE (9:56 AM) — Officials release more details saying the truck was pulling a tandem trailer full of asphalt and shingles when it blew a tire, resulting in hitting the bridge railing.

Seminole Fire Chief Kenny Ping says it is a “dangerous situation.” State troopers and a wrecker are on the way.

SEMINOLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Highway 90 is blocked as crews pull a trailer that struck the rail of Styx River bridge near O’Sullivan Rd.

There is currently no report on injuries.

