BCSO: Traffic stop in Foley leads to manhunt for at least four suspects, one in custody

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A traffic stop near Woodland Drive in Foley this morning has led to a manhunt for as many as four suspects.
Baldwin County Sheriff’s have been on the scene since just before 9 o’clock with several K9 officers on the ground.
BCSO has one suspect in custody, while two to three others may still be in a wooded area.
