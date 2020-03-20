BCSO: Traffic stop in Foley leads to manhunt for at least four suspects, one in custody

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A traffic stop near Woodland Drive in Foley this morning has led to a manhunt for as many as four suspects.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s have been on the scene since just before 9 o’clock with several K9 officers on the ground.

BCSO has one suspect in custody, while two to three others may still be in a wooded area.

