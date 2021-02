UPDATE (9:10 a.m.) — The crash on the I-10 WB Bayway has been cleared.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — An overturned vehicle has both westbound lanes blocked on the I-10 Bayway.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m.

The accident is causing heavy delays.

Please seek an alternate route, such as the Mobile Bay Causeway.