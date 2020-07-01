Traffic Alert: Navigating the Diverging Diamond

MALBIS, Ala. (WKRG) — The lanes at AL 181 and I-10 opened back up around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The Alabama Department of Transportation said it should make for a smoother ride.

The roadway was closed for 24 hour construction Sunday and drivers took detours to get around.

The $7 million project started more than a year ago.

Thousands of drivers pass through the Eastern Shore on a daily basis.

The interchange is designed for drivers to cross to the opposite side of the road, drive a short distance and then cross back on the traditional side of the road.

Now that it’s, open ALDOT officials said the new interchange means fewer accidents and less congestion for the fastest growing county in Alabama.

Although the roads are back open, crews still have to lay down more asphalt, and paint some permanent striping.

They urge drivers to drive a speed limit of 25 miles per hour for the next few weeks until additional work is complete.

