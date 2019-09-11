18-wheeler overturns in Summerdale, spilling gravel across busy intersection

Baldwin County
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash involving an 18-wheeler blocked traffic in Baldwin County Wednesday morning after the truck spilled its load across a busy intersection.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Road 32 and Highway 59 in Summerdale.

According to Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock, another vehicle pulled in front of the 18-wheeler, and the truck couldn’t stop in time.

The truck was hauling gravel, which spilled across the intersection.

Several people stopped and helped to pull off the truck’s windshield to help the driver get out safely.

The driver has a cut on his head but will otherwise be okay.

