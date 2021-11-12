Toys for Tots returns to Baldwin County

The best gifts for football players make them more comfortable on the field and in the locker room. Anything could be a great gift, from specialized equipment to fundamental needs like shoulder pads and mouth guards.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Toys for Tots is returning to the South Baldwin Area!

Last year, the organization gave out over 10,000 toys to 4,000 children in the South Baldwin County area.

Jim Ribley, the campaign coordinator for Southern Baldwin County, said the organization expects a high demand for toys since families are still recovering from the economic effects of COVID-19.

Toys For Tots encourages those who are in need to request a toy on their website.

If you would like to donate to Toys for Tots ,you can make a monetary donation online or donate a toy at one of their drop-off locations.