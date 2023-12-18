ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The ice skating rink at The Wharf is more than just a fun way to spend a few hours. Five dollars of every skate rental goes to Toys for Tots of South Baldwin County.

Monday afternoon The Wharf general manager Jim Bibby along with Sand Dollar Lifestyles general manager Michelle Griffin presented a $5,000 check to Jim Ribley with the South Baldwin chapter of Toys for Tots. He said they are still getting requests for help with less than a week to go for Christmas.

If you would like to drop off a new, unwrapped toy you can at Owa in Foley or make a direct donation to elberta.al@toysfortots.org.