FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — An assembly line of Christmas cheer wrapped around Liberty Church in Foley Thursday.

“We have 213 families pre-registered to receive gifts for 535 children this year,” says Margaret Calhoun, director of South Baldwin Ecumenical Ministries.

Cars and trucks were loaded with bags of toys, food, and all the ingredients for a Merry Christmas.

“It’s great to give back to families, especially to families in Baldwin County,” says volunteer Chris Miernicki.

Planning for the giveaway started in October.

“The family is able to give us their child’s age, sex, clothing size, favorite color, and a wish list; that way, we could try to provide Christmas for them just like their grandmother, aunt, or uncle would provide for them,” says Calhoun.

This year, more children than ever before are being served.

Calhoun says it’s a sign of the times, not just the season.

“Inflation is just getting the best of people in our community, and they just need more help than they normally would have.”

But the season’s joy is in the giving, according to Liberty Church pastor Cliff Pugh.

“Putting a smile on someone’s face these days is the greatest gift,” he said.

And maybe better than any present under the tree.