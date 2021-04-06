Town of Silverhill reaching out to residents hoping to find 20+ acres for new school

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s out with the old and in with the new. Silverhill Elementary School’s dated buildings and small size have created problems that are now being addressed.

“It was built a while ago, so we have the problems that old buildings have. We have the problems with leaks, we have the problem with things that just need to be repaired. The problem is you’re throwing repair money at a very old school,” said Mayor Jared Lyles.

He tells us the current location isn’t large enough to support the town’s growth. The town, along with school officials, is asking for your help locating land nearby.

“We hate to lose it here, but we know that for our kids the better thing is to get a new school, a safer school, a better school but we don’t want to lose that community feel as we do develop and grow,” he added.

We’re told the school needs about 20 acres in order to accommodate future growth. Right now, the current campus sits on about 7 acres.

“What they’re looking at doing is building a school that would house around 600-800 students, but building it to where a growth up to 1,000 capacity would be possible,” said Lyles.

He admits 1,000 students might be a stretch, but with new subdivisions coming to town and more growth happening just east of Fairhope it’s only a matter of time before they’ll need that extra space.