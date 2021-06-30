Town of Loxley could become Baldwin County’s newest city

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Long before the Baldwin Beach Express was ever built Highway 59 was the main route south for a lot of residents and visitors in Baldwin County. Over the years the increased traffic and nearby interstates have helped the Town of Loxley grow substantially.

“By all accounts we believe it’s going to become a city,” said Mayor Richard Teal.

The 2010 U.S. Census Bureau reported over 1,600 residents in Loxley at the time. That number has steadily increased through the years, now with an estimated 3,329 residents as of 2020. Mayor Richard Teal expected the Town of Loxley to become Baldwin County’s newest city in August once those numbers are officially released.

“It’s hard to leave a town because I’ve been in a town for so long, but it means a lot to become a city. We can have more services and things for our citizens of Loxley,” he added.

Loxley can become a city once it reaches a population of 2,000 residents. Making that transition is an important move that’s needed, Mayor Teal says. Right now there’s a rise in industrial development in the town and other plans are in the works, too.

“Maybe a high school down the road. We’re eager for that. We have Stonebridge Elementary which is being built, we have a tech school planned so it’s just a great feeling for people to start realizing Loxley,” Mayor Teal continued.

Lee Lawson, President and CEO of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance, is also excited to see the numbers later this year.

“It’s only going to further the growth of Loxley which is already great and hopefully when the census numbers are released then maybe this town does become a city,” said Lawson.

Mayor Teal would like to see additional ballparks and restaurants added in the area, too.