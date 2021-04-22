Townhall meeting set to discuss future of Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Barrels and cones a sure sign of change, and there is plenty of change coming to the city of Gulf Shores.

Major city projects including transportation, medical facilities and the expansion of the school system are all in the works and all up for discussion at the town hall meeting on April 29, which begins at 6 p.m. at the Civic Center.

There will be an overview of current and planned projects all centered around the tremendous growth in the area, says city spokesman Grant Brown. “Our school system which has been incredibly successful here is bringing more families to Gulf Shores. The number of single-family homes under construction today, the new development that’s planned here. Our role as the city and the leaders is to continue to manage that growth and continue to do what we can to keep up with it.”

The town hall will also include interactive displays that will provide detailed information, the opportunity to speak with department heads and allow residents to provide input into what the city will look like in the coming years.

The April 29 meeting will be a first in a series of town hall-style gatherings to inform and hear from residents.