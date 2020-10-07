Tourists putting evacuation on hold as storm continues westward track

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Huge signs posted around Gulf Shores alert tourists it’s time to go.

“We’re cleaning up after Sally just a couple weeks ago, and we came down to keep cleaning up after it.” Greg Barth and his family had not heard about the mandatory evacuation. “I’m going to have to see what that says and act accordingly.”

The governor’s order went into effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday. “The governor absolutely did the right thing ordering this visitation evacuation,” says city of Gulf Shores spokesman Grant Brown. “The last thing we need right now is the roadways to be clogged if our residents at the very last moment shift and evacuate.”

Hurricane Delta’s track has steadily shifted to the west which is encouraging but it still could change. “So, at this time the evacuation order stands and we’re asking visitors to go ahead and leave,” Brown said.

“We’re keeping a close eye on it because we don’t want to leave.” This was the week of Lisa McCluskey’s family getaway. “Obviously, if it gets worse we’re going to leave because we don’t want to get stuck because we still got to go home.” So she, like many tourists, remain. Waiting and watching before making a decision. “We’re just hoping for the best,” she said.

Between all the contractors and relief workers helping in the recovery from Hurricane Sally, there are already a lot of people in coastal communities. Getting the tourists to leave early only helps if Delta makes a move east.

