GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — For most tourists, Labor Day is a travel day. A lot of them spent the holiday in their cars, trucks and RVs, and they headed north away from the beaches in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.

“We drove down here, and I was waving at all the tourists as they were going up 59,” Calvin Valvo laughed as he settled into his spot on the beach in Gulf Shores.

For locals, Labor Day is something entirely different.

“A day to enjoy,” Gary Cartee said. “It’s hope for smaller crowds for the next few months.”

It has been another busy summer season with thousands of tourists flocking to the Gulf Coast to get away from it all, and it could be another record breaker according to Kay Maghan with Gulf Shores, Orange Beach Tourism.

“This has been a really good summer,” Maghan said. “We are on pace, like literally neck and neck with last year’s numbers, which is really tremendous when you consider the entire world was back open for travel with no restrictions.”

While there are plenty of beach days ahead before the weather takes a cooler turn, “I hate that it is the end of summer,” Tricia Cartee said. “I try not to think about it like that.”

The unofficial end of summer is here with less traffic and fewer people until next summer when we do it all over again.

September is typically the time the hospitality industry takes a breath before the Fall season which includes a number of huge festivals and of course the return of the snowbirds.