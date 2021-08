UPDATE: The tornado warning for Baldwin County was canceled early, just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County was in a tornado warning until 1:15 p.m. Sunday. The warning was updated throughout the event, with the exact geography shifting.

Folks from Daphne and Loxley down to Orange Beach were included in the warning when rotation was detected near Elberta by 12:40 p.m.

Gulf Shores was not included in the warning.