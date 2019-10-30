Tori B. Tries Tunnel of Terror at Rich’s Car Wash

Watch video footage of Gulf Coast CW star, Tori B.’s ride through the 2nd Annual Tunnel of Terror, held by Rich’s Car Wash.

This Halloween season, the GCCW crew took the news station vehicle to get washed at Rich’s Car Wash in Daphne, AL. However, they got a little more than just a fantastic car wash. To put it straight forward, the kind of impression Rich’s left was so good ….it was SCARY! 🤡

There are only two more nights to visit the 2nd Annual Tunnel of Terror for yourself!

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 and Thursday, October 31, 2019 (Halloween night) they will be open from 6-10pm exclusively at the Daphne location.

The price is $20/carload ($10 for Club members.)

There is no limit on riders, no guarantees on riding away nightmare-free. 👻 Load up your van, truck, or witch’s broom and come get a frighteningly clean car wash at Rich’s Car Wash.

Visit The Gulf Coast CW on Facebook to see more footage from Tori Blackmon’s thrilling experience through the tunnel.

