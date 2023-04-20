FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — By now, a familiar story for anyone who pumped gas into their vehicle Sunday at Tom Thumb in Foley.

“It just sputtered and snapping and popping,” said David Griffin. “What the heck is going on with our car?” He never thought he would have to tow his 2018 Volvo SUV after getting gas. “We had no idea what it could possibly be. It’s been driving perfectly we’ve had no issues.”

David Griffin’s Volvo SUV being loaded onto tow truck.

They were shocked to hear what the repair shop found out and what the estimate to fix it, $10,000.

“You got diesel fuel in your gas and we went from there,” says Griffin. From there it was a trip back to Tom Thumb. “The manager was nice as could be, everyone there was and he told us the number to call and the lady’s name and we called her.”

They got a claim number and the next morning a conversation with Tom Thumb’s insurance company.

“They said we’re going to do the right thing so we felt really good about it,” says Griffin.

Thursday the pumps at Tom Thumb in Foley were still covered under a “stop sale” order.

Not the case for others like Aimee Esposito whose BMW still isn’t running right or Regan Palmer who hasn’t gotten a response from anyone about her Mustang.

Late Thursday afternoon Tom Thumb’s corporate offices did send this statement to WKRG News 5.