FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — By now, a familiar story for anyone who pumped gas into their vehicle Sunday at Tom Thumb in Foley.
“It just sputtered and snapping and popping,” said David Griffin. “What the heck is going on with our car?” He never thought he would have to tow his 2018 Volvo SUV after getting gas. “We had no idea what it could possibly be. It’s been driving perfectly we’ve had no issues.”
They were shocked to hear what the repair shop found out and what the estimate to fix it, $10,000.
“You got diesel fuel in your gas and we went from there,” says Griffin. From there it was a trip back to Tom Thumb. “The manager was nice as could be, everyone there was and he told us the number to call and the lady’s name and we called her.”
They got a claim number and the next morning a conversation with Tom Thumb’s insurance company.
“They said we’re going to do the right thing so we felt really good about it,” says Griffin.
Not the case for others like Aimee Esposito whose BMW still isn’t running right or Regan Palmer who hasn’t gotten a response from anyone about her Mustang.
Late Thursday afternoon Tom Thumb’s corporate offices did send this statement to WKRG News 5.
We are aware of the incident involving the unleaded gas and diesel fuel pumps at our Tom Thumb location in Foley, AL and sincerely apologize to any customers who may have been impacted. Upon learning of the situation, we immediately shut down the pumps and are working on testing/repairs. Any customers whose vehicles may have been damaged as a result of the incident are encouraged to contact us at GuestServices@eg-america.com or call 800-225-9702.Tom Thumb