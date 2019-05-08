Tolls top of mind at Mobile River Bridge meeting in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — On Tuesday night at the Spanish Fort Community Center, drivers brought their questions and concerns about the Mobile River Bridge project to ALDOT officials.

A full animated rendering of the bridge is attached below.

The biggest point of contention was the fact that tolls would have to go into place on the Bayway in order to fund the bridge.

“If we don’t toll the project, there is no project,” said project spokesperson Allison Gregg. “This is a $2 billion project, and ALDOT’s annual operating budget for the whole state is $1.3 billion.”

We John Cooper, ALDOT’s transportation director, why other projects didn’t require funding. Here was his response: “The cost is huge in relation to what we typically build,” he said. “We’ve never built something this big and I doubt we ever will again.”

Many people, like Donald Ouellette who lives in Daphne, want to see another route across the bay.

“It’s been a long time coming, he said. “I don’t believe in the tolls, but if it takes that to get it going, it’s needed.”

However, others were not as accepting of having to pay somewhere between $3-6 to cross the bay on I-10.

Another public meeting will be held Thursday at the Mobile Civic Center, beginning at 4:30. All public comments are recorded and included as part of ALDOT’s official research on the project. If you do not wish to speak in front of a crowd, you can submit official public comments here.