Together Gulf Coast tournament to be held in Fairhope

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Rock Creek Golf Club is hosting the Together Gulf Coast tournament Nov. 5 in Fairhope.

The tournament was created to raise awareness and funds for local adoption, according to a news release from Rock Creek Golf Club.

All proceeds will be given to the Children’s Aid Society of Alabama, according to the release.

The event will be held Nov. 5 with a BBQ buffet starting at 1 p.m.

The fee for four golfers is $600 and will cover:

Lunch

Greens fee

Cart fee

To register for the event, call Rock Creek Golf Club general manager Steve Harris at 251-928-4223.

If you cannot participate in the tournament, you can donate new or gently used duffle bags and suitcases to Fostering Together Gulf Coast, according to the release.

