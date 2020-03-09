Toddler death investigation continues in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A death investigation continues in Foley after a 3-year-old girl was killed Friday. Authorities believe she was hit with a mini-van. An autopsy was completed Monday, the results have not been released.

A home in Thompson’s Mobile Home Park off Keller Road is where investigators are trying to piece together what happened.

A 3-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a vehicle. Neighbors and investigators tell News 5 a neighbor brought food to the residence Friday afternoon, turned around in the yard and left. During that time, the babysitter left her adult daughter in charge of the children she was watching while she went to the restroom. When she returned, she noticed the toddler was missing. A search began and she was found in the yard.

A woman close to the investigation and asked not to be identified told News Five “Our hearts are broken” and they are “praying for this family”.

No names of anyone involved have been released to the public.

