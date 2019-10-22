Tiny home development on hold in Lake Forest

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A project proposed inside the Lake Forest neighborhood in Daphne has been pulled from the city’s planning and zoning meeting agenda this week.

News 5 has learned a development, which would include tiny homes, was proposed to be built across from Loma Alta Towers on Lake Forest Blvd. The project, Alberstadt Village, was drafted to have 21 tiny homes.

We’re told the developers are working on alternate ideas for the land.

The developer confirms they will not be pursuing the project that was previously on the agenda. They tell News 5 they pulled the item from the planning commission’s agenda before Thursday’s scheduled meeting.