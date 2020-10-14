Time running out to claim Hurricane Sally boats in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Twenty-eight days after Hurricane Sally and Margaret Long can see her yard again. “That’s exactly right and I am so excited.”

Sally left a fleet of boats in her yard. Almost a month later, the last of the huge charter boats are gone. “It’s just unbelievable.”

That’s not the case for some other property owners and the city says, time is running out to remove the boats. “It’s time,” says city administrator Ken Grimes. “That time has come. It has been way too long and we’ve got to get that movement. We’re entering the phase now where basically everything is abandoned.”

The first of two possible boat graveyards is already up and running and stockpiling boats from Sally. “Our main job is to try and get them out of the waterways and off private property where they will at least have some future or be scraped and salvaged,” says Grimes.

Getting the boats off her property is just the beginning of recovery for Margaret Long. “Just getting started because now we can start cleaning up the yard and I can have a driveway again.”

She’s come a long way since that first morning looking at what sally had left behind. “I started crying when I saw everything but Finn, the 9-year-old grandson, he patted me and said Maw-Maw, we’re alive.”

The city says there are just under a hundred boats that still need to be claimed and the clock is ticking.

