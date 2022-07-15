DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A shark that weighs nearly 600 pounds was caught on the first day of the annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo Friday afternoon. This is the first year anglers were permitted to fish for sharks in the three-day event in several years.

The 595.2-pound shark was a tiger shark, that was first measured at a length of 11 feet, 8 inches. Here are the biggest shark catches:

Tiger shark, 466.8 pounds

Tiger shark, 438.4 pounds

Bull shark, 256.6 pounds

Hayden Pugh, who reeled in the mammoth ‘JAWS’ like shark, said they fought it for three and a half hours but it took nearly two before they made any “headway.”

Competitors were permitted to catch four different shark species in the event. According to organizers for the ADSFR, the decision to allow competitors to catch sharks came following consulting “marine biologists to see what kinds of sharks were plentiful enough in the gulf.” The sharks that are available in the competition are already being fished commercially and recreationally.

The weekend-long event, which was almost postponed due to the threat of severe weather, is going on as planned from Friday, July 15 until Sunday, July 17. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Monday, July 18 at 6 p.m. CT in Dauphin Island.

“The total awards package is valued up to one million dollars in cash and prizes and anchored by a boat, motor, and trailer packages,” according to the ADSFR website.

A live leaderboard is provided throughout the competition. You can filter the results to different species of fish and sharks. The active payouts and cash prices for each of the competitors are also available.

“The three-day event features 30 categories with prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in all categories. One Master Angler is also awarded along with cash prizes for King Mackerel, Speckled Trout and Big Game Jackpots,” according to the website.

All caught sharks will be gathered and studied by health officials to “measure the health of gulf fish stocks.”