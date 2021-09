FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Fairhope announced Thursday afternoon the cancellation of the Outdoor Fall Farmer’s Market which was scheduled to take place this afternoon.

The city blames the severe weather threat for the cancelation. They plan to hold the market on Thursday, September 23rd from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. behind the Fairhope Public Library.