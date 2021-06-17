Thursday morning house fires destroy two Foley homes

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Just after 3 a.m. Thursday, a fire erupted in a home on Carnation Avenue near downtown Foley.

“That house was occupied at the time of the fire by a family of five,” Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby said.

Family members tell WKRG News 5 the father and oldest child escaped through the front door, the mother and two smaller children, ages 1 and 4, barely make it out of a window. Three of them would go to the hospital,

“We don’t believe any of those are life-threatening at this time,” Darby said. Their house is a total loss.









Five hours later, another house fire. This one was off County Road 65 in the Arbor Walk subdivision. Chris Jackson lives across the street, his doorbell camera capturing images of the fire bursting through the roof as firefighters arrive. “There was already flames coming up when I came outside. There was a gentleman, I believe he was from Island Air, busting through the gate and window.”

Neighbors and firefighters were able to rescue seven dogs from the inferno, Jackson said. “We got all of them out I believe. I think one is still missing, but we had a lot of them in our garage. They had smoke inhalation, and we put them on oxygen.”









The homeowner had left a couple of hours before the fire to go to work, and neighbors called to break the news. When she returned home, she was overwhelmed by the destruction. “It’s a bad situation,” Jackson said. “I really do feel bad for her.”

The cause of both fires is still under investigation, although Chief Darby says nothing looks suspicious at this point.