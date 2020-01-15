Thunder on the Gulf returns to Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been years since the souped-up powerboats have churned up the waters of the Gulf in Orange Beach. Race World Offshore has announced the 2020 season will kick-off there.

“We’re gunning for at least 30 but the boats that will be coming are the big boys.” Gary Nichols should know. Back in the day his team won the world championships once and came close a couple more times. “It’s exciting what they are doing and the way they are promoting it to make it more exciting for the fans.”

To pull this off there will be a lot of work to do according to Damon Collins. “We will have a dry pit viewing area, the wet pit where individuals can see the boats being launched. We hope to have a boat parade, a block party, a concert. Just a whole week of great events for race fans and visitors to the city.”

The city of Orange Beach sets up perfectly for viewing some of the fastest and loudest boats on the water. “We are bringing back returning fans and a new generation of race fans,” says Collins. “This is something that is family-friendly for everyone in the community. You can enjoy it on the beach, in a condo. It’s going to be a great week of racing.”

The races are scheduled for the weekend of April 17, 18 and 19.

