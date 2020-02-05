Thunder on the Gulf canceled for Orange Beach

Orange Beach, Ala.(WKRG) — Thunder on the Gulf boat races were set to kickoff the season in April, but officials announced today they are canceling the event. due to some racers opting not to participate.

Statement from Southeast PowerBoat Promotions Inc.:

” After careful consideration we have decided to cancel Thunder On The Gulf for April 2020. Some of the boats opted not to participate in the 2020 Orange Beach race and Southeast PowerBoat Promotions Inc. felt that would impact the quality of the race. Some last minute logistical issues were closing the marketing window to effectively promote the event for our partners and sponsors. The support from the community has been phenomenal. We thank all of our partners and sponsors who supported us in 2020.

We will regroup and plan for a 2021 race. That will give us more time to produce an exceptional race for our fans and the community. “

The races were scheduled for the weekend of April 17, 18 and 19.

