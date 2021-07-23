Thumbprint necklace found in Orange Beach, now the search for its owner

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) A fingerprint, unique to every person on the planet and for some, part of a necklace to remember those they’ve lost.

“If it was mine I know I would be heartbroken that it was gone.” Sara Scott and her family were vacationing this week in Orange Beach and found this necklace Thursday at the Cotton Bayou beach access. “We were packing up to leave and I looked down at my husband’s chair and I saw a medallion. It had the thumbprint and the message on the back with the inscription so I knew it was important to somebody.”

Now she is determined to reunite the necklace with its rightful owner. It’s been shared all over Facebook, the story of a necklace with a very personal message on the back. A message she has not made public. “I needed something to verify that I was giving it back to the right owner so, that’s why I want to keep that to myself.”

The necklace itself is pretty simple. It is not made with any precious metals or anything of value except to the person it belongs to, who has already lost so much.