ThrowbackThursday to Last Year’s Casting Call at OWA

It’s time to be AMAZING!

Who remembers the Survivor Casting Call at OWA last year? Did you find the courage to audition? The event was a blast to all who attended, whether you were among the brave or not. On Saturday, October 26th get ready to do it all again… only this time with a partner!

Show the cameras what you’ve got when you audition for “The Amazing Race” at OWA on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. This is an open casting call, and anyone can audition between 8AM – Noon. You can try out in teams of 2 or solo. Each audition will last approximately 2 minutes.

What: “The Amazing Race” open casting call, and anyone can audition. You can try out in teams of 2 or solo. Each audition will last approximately 2 minutes.

When: Saturday at 8 AM – 12 PM

Where: Auditions will be held in Downtown OWA next to Pepper Palace and Alvin’s Island.

Follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for first-looks at other exciting events happening on the coast. Hang out with GCCW’s Tori B. by connecting with her on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or by checking out her personal website.

Let us know you’ll be there with an RSVP on the Facebook Event Page!

WKRG nor OWA are not involved any casting decisions.